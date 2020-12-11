Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James offered a brief and simple social media message to the rest of the NBA as he gets set to start his 18th season in the league.

Entering last year’s training camp, a disappointing first season for both James and the Lakers had critics questioning whether the NBA superstar was on the downside of his career.

Fueled by the many slights directed at him, James proceeded to have an outstanding comeback season and ultimately led the Lakers to their first NBA title since 2010.

James finished second in the league’s MVP voting last season behind Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, though a strong case could be made for selecting James.

In 67 regular season games last season, James averaged 25.3 points, a league-high 10.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. During the Lakers’ 21 postseason games, James continued to produce on the court and ended up winning Finals MVP honors for the fourth time in his legendary career.

Even though the Lakers are defending champions, the title is seen by some as tainted because of the unprecedented interruption of play during the season and the postseason played within the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Such complaints have often resulted in James using them as motivation. As he gets set to turn 36 on Dec. 30, James will undoubtedly be out to prove that he’s still the best player in the game today, if not of all time.