Video: Drake Sits Courtside With LeBron James to Watch Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, is already making a name for himself as a high school freshman.

At Sierra Canyon School, the younger James has flashed talent reminiscent to that of his superstar father. That talent has already garnered attention from major celebrities.

In fact, rapper Drake was seen sitting courtside at the younger James’ Saturday night game.

Drake and Bron pulled up to Sierra Canyon 🔥 (via @Ballislife)pic.twitter.com/qf5gGei4ZW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2020

Beyond that, Drake was actually sitting next to the four-time MVP during the course of the high school matchup.

.@KingJames and @Drake supporting Bronny and Sierra Canyon. Off-White x Air Jordan 5 and Nike Shox TL on feet 😤 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/UdWoGuGeSx — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 8, 2020

This isn’t the first time Drake has shown support for the blossoming high school star. Last summer, Drake donned one of the younger James’ jerseys in a music video.

To show his appreciation, the Lakers star took to social media to thank Drake directly.

Drake is a noted fan of the Toronto Raptors. That being said, he has also been known to show his support for other teams and players across the basketball world.

As the younger James continue to spread his wings and become a major name in the basketball world, Drake is sure to continue offering his support in many different ways.