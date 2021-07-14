LeBron James and Anthony Davis both given surprisingly unfavorable MVP odds for next season

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis may have just received a little bit of added motivation.

The latest MVP odds for the 2021-22 season have both players in fairly low positions given their reputations in the league.

2021-22 NBA MVP odds are up at @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/3lnCXTLFKU — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 14, 2021

Luka Doncic currently has the best odds to win the award followed by Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant. James finds himself behind five players when it comes to MVP odds, and Davis is tied for the 11th-best odds.

Both players dealt with injury-riddled campaigns in the 2020-21 season, so it’s not a complete surprise to see that their MVP chances are lower than usual. On top of injuries, the Lakers disappointed many NBA fans by taking a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

James appeared in just 45 games in the 2020-21 regular season. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.

Davis, meanwhile, appeared in a mere 36 games in the 2020-21 regular season. He averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and just 26.0 percent on 3-pointers.

Both players are established superstars who should be able to bounce back next season. The Lakers have high hopes for another title run.