Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will miss at least another week, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

In addition to Davis’ timeline, McMenamin revealed that LeBron James is still expected to miss four to six weeks with his ankle injury.

Davis has not played in a game since Feb. 14 with a calf injury.

Via McMen on SportsCenter: Latest I've heard timeline on Bron hasn't changed, 4-6 weeks from injury (its 2 weeks as of today) AD has been progressing but hasn't done 2 on 2 or 3 on 3 yet, not sure on timeline but you'd think 1 more week at the very least — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) April 4, 2021

The Lakers have tried to weather the storm without their two best players, and they are currently 31-19.

However, Los Angeles has fallen to the No. 5 seed in the West and is in danger of falling further if Davis or James doesn’t return soon.

The Lakers would obviously want to have a home-court advantage in their first-round playoff series, but it is looking like that may be slipping away.

This season, Davis is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over 23 appearances.