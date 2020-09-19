This season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played as well as anyone has in year 17 or at age 35.

Despite averaging 25.3 points a game and leading the league in assists, James fell way short of winning the regular season NBA MVP award.

The Akron, Ohio native was crystal clear in how he felt about the perceived snub.

"Out of 101 votes I got 16 first place votes. That’s what pissed me off more than anything." – LeBron James pic.twitter.com/OG8U6LMZbl — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 19, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the winner of the award for the second year in a row, put up 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game this season.

Although James has four regular season MVPs to his name, the last time he won the award was in the 2012-13 season.

Still, there doesn’t seem to be much dispute over who the best player has been in the postseason.

While Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks went down in a resounding second-round defeat, James has led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals.

At this point, there’s no doubt that James would much rather win the NBA Finals MVP than the regular season MVP.