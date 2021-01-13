- Video: Anthony Davis gives look of pure disgust as Rockets guard tries to dunk on him
- Updated: January 13, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are blowing out the Houston Rockets in the first half of their contest, and LeBron James is rubbing it in.
At one point, he shot a 3-pointer from the corner, then turned and faced his own bench as the ball traveled through the air and went through the hoop, Stephen Curry style.
LeBron just taunted the Rockets with the Curry no-look three 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bGn3oPQTjv
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 13, 2021
The Lakers thoroughly outplayed the Rockets on Sunday to the tune of a 120-102 rout. From the opening tap on Tuesday, L.A. is looking to duplicate its performance from two days ago.
The Purple and Gold moved out to a 35-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, and defense has been the calling card, just as it was on Sunday.
After tonight’s game, the Lakers will travel north to face the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow.