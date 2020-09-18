On Friday, the NBA announced that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo captured the 2020 MVP award.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James came in second place, while Houston Rockets veteran James Harden got third place in voting for the elusive award.

Full MVP voting results … pic.twitter.com/uMmxqODTAN — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 18, 2020

Antetokounmpo, 25, was also the MVP for the 2018-19 season.

The international standout led the Bucks to the best record in the league this season. He put up 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

However, the Bucks’ season was easily thwarted in five games by the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs.

James, 35, still has his phenomenal 2019-20 campaign alive. In fact, the four-time MVP bounced Harden and the Rockets in their second-round series.

Over the course of the 2019-20 regular season, James averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. In addition, he led the entire association in assists.

While James’ run for MVP fell short this season, he will aim to acquire a championship later this season. The Lakers are eight postseason wins away from winning a title.