- Updated: September 29, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is getting set to play in his 10th NBA Finals in his illustrious career.
While making that many NBA Finals is an unbelievable accomplishment, James has gone just 3-6 in his previous nine Finals series.
The 16-time All-Star addressed his NBA Finals record with the media on Tuesday.
LeBron:
"When I've lost in the Finals, the better team won."
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) September 29, 2020
While some may argue that James’ Miami Heat teams shouldn’t have lost in 2011 and 2014, James’ three losses to the Golden State Warriors certainly came against a far superior team.
James has the ability to change the narrative around his NBA Finals losses by winning the title this season.
The Lakers cruised through the Western Conference, going 12-3 this postseason.
Now, James and company will face their final test, the Miami Heat, in the NBA Finals.
Miami has also gone 12-3 this postseason and has played some terrific basketball as of late.
Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.