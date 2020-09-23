Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James did not mince his words following the Lakers’ defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

LeBron on loss to Nuggets in Game 3: "They played better than us. They played more aggressive than us." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 23, 2020

The Lakers weren’t happy with their Game 3 loss. pic.twitter.com/WqxHJMRdFl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2020

The Nuggets collected a 114-106 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

James, 35, put up a triple-double with 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes. All-Star Anthony Davis chipped in with 27 points, while point guard Rondo put up nine points, eight assists and three steals.

However, the Lakers’ production and furious rally from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough to overcome the Nuggets.

Nuggets rising superstar guard Jamal Murray put the Lakers away in the closing minutes of regulation with back-to-back triples. The youngster gathered 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in a game-high 44 minutes on the floor.

The Nuggets will have a chance to even up the series on Thursday.