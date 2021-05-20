Stephen Curry offers his candid reaction to LeBron James sinking game-winner in his face

For much of Wednesday’s play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, it looked like the Warriors were going to win.

However, with seconds remaining, LeBron James hit a stupendous game-winning 3-pointer, and Stephen Curry could only give him props.

Stephen Curry on LeBron's game-winner: 'Great shot…broken play. … He was kind of out of the play. … That was a tough one because you don't really expect it to go in. … But everything changes when it goes down. … All-time great players make big shots." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 20, 2021

The shot James made was the type of shot Curry has made a living of connecting on over the past several years.

The Lakers looked lost offensively in the first half, as they shot an abysmally low percentage and had a paltry 42 points at halftime.

But they came alive in the third quarter and were ultimately able to survive Curry scoring 37 points and hitting six of his nine 3-point attempts.

By virtue of the victory, the Lakers are now the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will play the Memphis Grizzlies, with the winner claiming the eighth seed and the right to face the Utah Jazz in the first round of the postseason.