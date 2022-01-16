Magic Johnson sends Jeanie Buss a sharp 3-word message after the Lakers get embarrassed by the Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are now on a three-game losing streak after getting routed by the Denver Nuggets 133-96 on Saturday, and team legend Magic Johnson is disgusted.

He issued a tweet shortly after the game that included a simple message for team owner Jeanie Buss.

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

For much of his post-retirement life, Johnson has been officially involved with the Lakers in one capacity or another. Even now that he isn’t, he still bleeds Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles now holds a mediocre 21-22 record on the season. If its championship hopes aren’t officially dead, they are on life support with a very faint heartbeat at this point.

On Saturday, the Lakers never really belonged on the same court as the Nuggets. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had a triple-double, and his team had a total of seven players score in double digits.

LeBron James shot just 9-of-23 from the field. He had been playing remarkable basketball for an extended stretch, but he is 37 years old and has a ton of mileage on him.

Things will only get more difficult for the Lakers. They will face the Utah Jazz on Monday, and just days from now, they will start an extended road trip that includes contests against the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.