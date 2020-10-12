Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ already-impressive legacy has hit new heights.

With L.A.’s 106-93 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Akron, Ohio native is now a four-time NBA champion.

Right after the game, James talked about how it felt to be back on top.

“And I want my damn respect too.”@KingJames on winning his 4th Finals MVP. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/UF9sFhfnHI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 12, 2020

“I told Jeanie [Buss] when I came here, I was going to put this franchise back in the position where it belongs,” said James. “Her late great father did it for so many years, and she just took it on after that. For me to be a part of such a historical franchise, it’s an unbelievable feeling, not only for myself but for my teammates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, everybody that’s here. We just want our respect, Rob [Pelinka] wants his respect, Coach [Frank] Vogel wants his respect, our organization wants their respect, Lakers Nation wants their respect and I want my damn respect too.”

Not only does James join a select group of all-time greats who have won at least four rings, he’s also become the first player to win the Finals MVP with three different franchises.

With his fourth such award, he now only trails Michael Jordan in total career Finals MVPs won.

James played spectacular, dominant basketball throughout the championship series, and he capped it off with a triple-double in Game 6 with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

After a disastrous maiden voyage with the Purple and Gold last season, James has kept his promise by delivering the Lakers their 17th world championship, and he looks to have plenty left in the tank.