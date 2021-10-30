Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star.

It’s good to see that amidst the Lakers’ struggles so far this season, Westbrook is able to find a way to enjoy himself a bit.

Westbrook and James both contributed heavily to Los Angeles’ 113-101 win over the Cavs. James recorded 26 points, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the matchup. As for Westbrook, he had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in the contest.

After being acquired by the Lakers during the offseason, Westbrook has been trying to get accustomed to his new team. In six games this season, the 32-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The former first-round pick has received lots of criticism recently, as he and the Lakers have not had the best start to the season. L.A. opened up its season with two straight losses, but the team is now 3-1 in its last four games.

The win on Friday lifted the Lakers to an even 3-3 on the season. They now have two straight games against the Houston Rockets coming up, with both of them set to take place in Los Angeles. The first of those two matchups is set to take place on Sunday night, and the second contest will occur on Tuesday.