Former NBA Coach Jim Boylen believes Russell Westbrook should come off Lakers bench

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s first few games with his new team hasn’t been auspicious.

Former NBA head coach Jim Boylen believes Westbrook should come off the bench for the Lakers.

Former #Bulls HC Jim Boylen suggests that @russwest44 should come off the bench for the Lakers 😳 [🎥via @NBATV] pic.twitter.com/jJTe399GLs — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) October 28, 2021

“What about maybe coming off the bench and playing against a backup, making other guys better?” Boylen said of Westbrook. “He’s a willing passer, he tries to make people better, he plays full bore, which we respect. He’s tough as nails, but his decisions need to improve.”

The Lakers acquired Westbrook over the offseason in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Westbrook has played on four different teams in the last four seasons. He’s competed on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and now Lakers.

Although the 32-year-old has been on some stacked teams over the course of his career, he’s only been to the NBA Finals one time. He hopes to go to the NBA Finals and win a title with the Lakers this season.

So far, the project doesn’t look propitious. Westbrook is averaging just 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game this season. Furthermore, the Lakers hold a 2-3 record.

Westbrook was ejected during the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.