Video: Russell Westbrook gets ejected in final seconds after he confronts disrespectful Thunder player

The Los Angeles Lakers embarrassed themselves on Wednesday by blowing a big lead and losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

To make matters worse, Russell Westbrook, the former Thunder superstar, got ejected in the closing seconds.

The first half was a thing of beauty for Los Angeles, as it built a lead that got as big as 26 at one point. But its offense got stagnant in the second half while its defense became very weak.

Westbrook had a triple-double, but he also had 10 turnovers.

Perhaps the lone bright spot for the Lakers was Anthony Davis, who had 30 points and eight rebounds despite hurting his knee last night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Avery Bradley also came off the bench to score 13 points and hit three 3-pointers in just 17 minutes of play.

The loss dropped the Lakers under .500 again. They will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.