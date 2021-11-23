- LeBron James ruthlessly clowns Kyle Kuzma for hilarious pregame outfit
- Prominent sportsbook thinks Frank Vogel’s job could be in serious danger
- Adult film star rips Anthony Davis for being fake tough guy after Lakers-Pistons fight
- Betting odds released on potential boxing match between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart
- Report: NBA announces punishments for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart for Sunday’s skirmish
- Lakers release injury report for Tuesday night’s matchup vs. Knicks
- Report: LeBron James tried to track down Isaiah Stewart’s phone number to apologize for hitting him during Lakers-Pistons game
- Video: Rajon Rondo tells fan sitting courtside he hopes they bet $10,000 on Lakers against Pistons
- Gilbert Arenas destroys Isaiah Stewart for trying to fight LeBron James during Lakers-Pistons game
- Lakers head coach points to interesting silver lining of LeBron being ejected in game vs. Pistons
LeBron James ruthlessly clowns Kyle Kuzma for hilarious pregame outfit
-
- Updated: November 23, 2021
During Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, Lakers superstar LeBron James hit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the face, causing him to bleed.
James and Stewart were both ejected from the game. The NBA announced on Monday that James would be suspended one game as punishment for his actions.
In one of his first comments on social media since the incident, the four-time champion roasted former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
James and Kuzma won an NBA title during the 2019-20 season with the Lakers.
It seems as if James won’t be addressing anything regarding the skirmish with Stewart anytime soon. He reportedly attempted to track down Stewart’s phone number following Sunday’s game in order to apologize for hitting him.
James will miss the Lakers’ game on Tuesday against the New York Knicks as he serves out his suspension. The Lakers are currently 9-9 on the year, and they are certainly hoping to add another win to their record in New York.
L.A. currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference.
The 17-time All-Star has only played in eight of the team’s 18 games so far this season, as he has dealt with injury problems. In those eight appearances, he has averaged 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The four-time MVP is hoping to help the Lakers win their second NBA title in a span of three seasons.