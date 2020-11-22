- LeBron James reacts emphatically to Lakers re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
LeBron James reacts emphatically to Lakers re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Updated: November 22, 2020
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers made a key move in retaining their chemistry and continuity by re-signing guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
On social media, superstar LeBron James expressed his approval of Caldwell-Pope remaining in L.A.
YESSIR @CaldwellPope!!!! Congrats my brother
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 22, 2020
By signing Caldwell-Pope for three years and a total of $40 million, the Lakers will be assured of him being on the team for the foreseeable future.
He was a key member of their championship team this past season by providing it with a 3-point sniper, solid team defender and player who can run the floor and finish in transition.
With Caldwell-Pope back in the fold, the Lakers roster has largely taken shape. Yesterday, it was announced that they had obtained wing Wesley Matthews and big man Montrezl Harrell.
Earlier this week, they also traded for Dennis Schroder, who should be a huge upgrade over the outgoing Rajon Rondo.
As of now, the Lakers roster looks to be stronger than it was months ago, especially on the offensive end.