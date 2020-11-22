   Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers on long-term deal - Lakers Daily
Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers on long-term deal

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly brought back a key member of their backcourt by signing free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old Caldwell-Pope recently completed his third season with the Lakers and helped provide quality play in the team’s backcourt this past season.

Caldwell-Pope started all 21 of the Lakers’ postseason contests, which culminated in the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade. That clutch effort came after he had largely come off the bench during his Lakers’ tenure.

Like most of his teammates, Caldwell-Pope is facing a challenge with the start of the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin on Dec. 22, which marks the shortest offseason in league history.