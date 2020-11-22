The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly brought back a key member of their backcourt by signing free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year contract.

Free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a three-year, $40M deal with the Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had several interested teams after playing a vital role in the Lakers‘ title run, but sides reached an agreement tonight to keep him in Los Angeles. https://t.co/LssARAoEpV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Third year for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers contains a partial guarantee, sources say. The deal gives him a $15M average salary over next two seasons and $68M guaranteed over five years — and last year's championship ring soon. https://t.co/LssARAoEpV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

The 27-year-old Caldwell-Pope recently completed his third season with the Lakers and helped provide quality play in the team’s backcourt this past season.

Caldwell-Pope started all 21 of the Lakers’ postseason contests, which culminated in the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade. That clutch effort came after he had largely come off the bench during his Lakers’ tenure.

Like most of his teammates, Caldwell-Pope is facing a challenge with the start of the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin on Dec. 22, which marks the shortest offseason in league history.