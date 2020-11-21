Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has officially made his free-agency decision.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Rondo will be joining the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $15 million deal.

Free agent guard Rajon Rondo has reached an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $15 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2020

The move had been expected for quite some time after the point guard declined his player option with the Lakers. There were also whispers that rumors of Rondo going to Hawks were “gaining a lot of steam.”

The point guard will be a fantastic addition to a young Hawks team with a budding young superstar in Trae Young.

Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Lakers.