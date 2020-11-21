   Report: Rajon Rondo to sign with Atlanta Hawks on two-year, $15M deal - Lakers Daily
Rajon Rondo and Trae Young

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has officially made his free-agency decision.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Rondo will be joining the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $15 million deal.

The move had been expected for quite some time after the point guard declined his player option with the Lakers. There were also whispers that rumors of Rondo going to Hawks were “gaining a lot of steam.”

The point guard will be a fantastic addition to a young Hawks team with a budding young superstar in Trae Young.

Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Lakers.