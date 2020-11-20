Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo is a clear risk to leave the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

While he was previously reported to have a strong desire to join the Los Angeles Clippers, it now looks like the Atlanta Hawks are a serious contender as well.

Rajon Rondo signing with the Atlanta Hawks has “gained a ton of steam” since this morning, per league source. Free Agency begins in just over 4 hours. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) November 20, 2020

The Hawks have been a losing team for quite some time. Last year, they won just 20 games in the season.

With that in mind, the Hawks may take a leap forward in the near future thanks to Trae Young and the rest of the young and talented roster. They have been expected to target Rondo.

After all, he brings loads of veteran experience and championship pedigree.

Still, Rondo had previously mentioned that winning was more important than money at this point in his NBA career.

With free agency beginning in just a few hours, it’ll be fascinating to see where Rondo ultimately ends up.