Report: Lakers guard Rajon Rondo ‘remains focused’ on joining Clippers
- Updated: November 17, 2020
Rumor has it that Rajon Rondo is not all that interested in rejoining the Los Angeles Lakers to help them in their bid to defend the 2020 NBA championship.
In fact, a Tuesday report indicates that he is most interested in joining the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers.
Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC.
— Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 17, 2020
The rumors connecting Rondo and the Clippers continue to be somewhat confounding. While Rondo previously claimed that winning titles is more important than money at this point in his career, leaving the Lakers seems to lessen his chances of adding another ring to his mantle.
The Clippers are undoubtedly a talented team, but it squandered its talent in the 2020 playoffs and fell to the Denver Nuggets in embarrassing fashion in the second round.
Though the Clippers have changed their head coach this offseason, it’s hard to imagine them having a better chance at winning a title next season than the defending champion Lakers.
Seeing Rondo sign with the Clippers would be somewhat painful for Lakers fans. After all, he became a fan favorite thanks to his clutch play in the playoffs last season.
With that in mind, if he does end up joining the Clippers, he’ll be just another player who Anthony Davis and LeBron James look to dominate next season in pursuit of a second straight championship.