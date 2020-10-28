Rajon Rondo just played a key role in helping the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA title, and now it’s looking like the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in his contributions.

According to a Wednesday report, the Lakers’ crosstown rival will pursue the two-time champ this offseason. With that in mind, the Lakers are reportedly ‘determined’ to bring Rondo back.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

It has already been reported that Rondo is expected to decline his player option for next season in an attempt to earn a richer deal. Moreover, he has said that winning trumps money at this point in his career.

Last season, Rondo averaged just 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in the regular season. Those numbers jumped up to 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

Rondo served as a major force for the Lakers and became one of the team’s primary ballhandlers when LeBron James was off the court.

The Clippers endured a highly disappointing season last year and seem determined to bounce back next year. However, there is quite a bit of drama and uncertainty currently circulating the franchise.

If Rondo is truly more committed to winning than anything else, it seems obvious that he will remain with the Purple and Gold.