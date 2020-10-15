The Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of repeating as champs next season may have been dealt a blow.

Guard Rajon Rondo will opt out of the final year of his two-year contract to become an unrestricted free agent, according to BasketballNews.com’s Chris Sheridan.

“He’s definitely opting out,” a league source said.

Rondo, 34, was a key part of the Lakers’ run to their 17th NBA championship this season.

Not only did he bring the squad’s bench unit a ball-handler and floor general, but he also supplied the team with previous championship experience and a high basketball IQ.

On a team with no definitive third scorer, Rondo filled that role at times during the 2020 NBA Playoffs despite averaging just 7.1 points a game in the regular season.

He should be an attractive free agent for a young team that’s looking to take the next step and win its first championship.