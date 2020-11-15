Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to leave the team in free agency, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

After his role in helping the Lakers win a championship with a particularly strong playoff run, Rondo is expected to command free-agent interest that exceeds the Lakers' budget constraints. Trading for Schroder is an adroit pre-emptive move — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2020

The Lakers reportedly are expected to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Rondo, 34, played a huge role in the Lakers’ title run this past season.

After returning from a major thumb injury, Rondo helped guide the Lakers’ offense through the playoffs.

He averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game last season.

While the addition of Schroder will help replace Rondo’s production, it will be hard to replicate his experience and championship pedigree.