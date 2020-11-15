- Report: Rajon Rondo expected to leave Lakers in free agency
- Report: Lakers agree in principle on deal to acquire Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers in ‘advanced talks’ with Thunder to trade for Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers will discuss Danny Green trade with other teams
- Video: Bronny James gets put in the friend zone by Instagram model
- Lakers odds of landing DeMar DeRozan this season, revealed
- Rajon Rondo‘s odds of returning to Lakers next season, revealed
- Report: Detroit Pistons interested in trading for Kyle Kuzma
- Shaquille O’Neal explains why he’ll never apologize for ruthless criticism of Dwight Howard
- Video: DeMar DeRozan breaks his silence on potentially being traded to Lakers
Report: Rajon Rondo expected to leave Lakers in free agency
-
- Updated: November 15, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to leave the team in free agency, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein.
After his role in helping the Lakers win a championship with a particularly strong playoff run, Rondo is expected to command free-agent interest that exceeds the Lakers' budget constraints. Trading for Schroder is an adroit pre-emptive move
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2020
The Lakers reportedly are expected to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Rondo, 34, played a huge role in the Lakers’ title run this past season.
After returning from a major thumb injury, Rondo helped guide the Lakers’ offense through the playoffs.
He averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game last season.
While the addition of Schroder will help replace Rondo’s production, it will be hard to replicate his experience and championship pedigree.