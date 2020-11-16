   Report: Rajon Rondo to be pursued by Clippers and Hawks after declining player option with Lakers - Lakers Daily
Just a few days before the official start of NBA free agency, Rajon Rondo will turn down the player option on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to become a free agent.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks will reportedly court his services.

Ever since the Lakers won the NBA championship last month, Rondo has been rumored to opt out and test the waters as a free agent.

He played a key role off the bench in the team winning it all, as his passing, ball-handling, basketball IQ and leadership were invaluable.

Rondo was truly an asset come playoff time. After missing the first round due to an injury, he was the Lakers’ X-factor, as he was often their third best player.

He averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range in 16 postseason games.

Rondo could bring the same assets to a Clippers team that lacked a true leader and floor general.