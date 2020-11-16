Just a few days before the official start of NBA free agency, Rajon Rondo will turn down the player option on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to become a free agent.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks will reportedly court his services.

Sources: Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option for $2.6 million with the Lakers to become a free agent. Rondo will have teams after him, including the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 16, 2020

Ever since the Lakers won the NBA championship last month, Rondo has been rumored to opt out and test the waters as a free agent.

He played a key role off the bench in the team winning it all, as his passing, ball-handling, basketball IQ and leadership were invaluable.

Rondo was truly an asset come playoff time. After missing the first round due to an injury, he was the Lakers’ X-factor, as he was often their third best player.

He averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range in 16 postseason games.

Rondo could bring the same assets to a Clippers team that lacked a true leader and floor general.