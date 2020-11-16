- Report: Rajon Rondo to be pursued by Clippers and Hawks after declining player option with Lakers
- LeBron James reacts emphatically to ‘different’ DeAndre Hopkins after insane catch
- Report: Anthony Davis declines player option with Lakers, will enter free agent market
- Report: Lakers looking to land Wesley Matthews in aftermath of Dennis Schroder deal
- Report: Rajon Rondo expected to leave Lakers in free agency
- Report: Lakers agree in principle on deal to acquire Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers in ‘advanced talks’ with Thunder to trade for Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers will discuss Danny Green trade with other teams
- Video: Bronny James gets put in the friend zone by Instagram model
- Lakers odds of landing DeMar DeRozan this season, revealed
Report: Rajon Rondo to be pursued by Clippers and Hawks after declining player option with Lakers
-
- Updated: November 16, 2020
Just a few days before the official start of NBA free agency, Rajon Rondo will turn down the player option on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to become a free agent.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks will reportedly court his services.
Sources: Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option for $2.6 million with the Lakers to become a free agent. Rondo will have teams after him, including the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 16, 2020
Ever since the Lakers won the NBA championship last month, Rondo has been rumored to opt out and test the waters as a free agent.
He played a key role off the bench in the team winning it all, as his passing, ball-handling, basketball IQ and leadership were invaluable.
Rondo was truly an asset come playoff time. After missing the first round due to an injury, he was the Lakers’ X-factor, as he was often their third best player.
He averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range in 16 postseason games.
Rondo could bring the same assets to a Clippers team that lacked a true leader and floor general.