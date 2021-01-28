Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will be out of action against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

The Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT tonight with a right quad bruise. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 28, 2021

Davis, 27, has played in 17 games this season.

The veteran competed in the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

However, they suffered their first road loss of the season to the Sixers by a close score of 107-106. Davis put up 23 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

On the season, Davis is collecting 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. The Lakers hold a 14-5 record.