- Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Conducts Powerful Social Justice Act in NBA Bubble
- LeBron James Officially Endorses Joe Biden in Release of Video With Barack Obama
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sued for Alleged Stabbing: ‘I’m Gonna Stick This Knife Through Your Teeth and Cut Your Throat Out’
- Jared Dudley Opens Up on Biggest Obstacle Inside NBA Bubble: ‘Not Being Around a Female’
- Vast Majority of ESPN Panel Predicts That LeBron James Will Win at Least 1 More Title in Career
- Report: Alex Caruso Decides to Skip Sister’s Wedding in Order to Protect Lakers and Focus on Title Chase
- Anthony Davis and Danny Green List Numerous Reasons as to Why LeBron James Deserves MVP
- Anthony Davis Gives Compelling Reason Why He Deserves This Year’s Defensive Player of the Year
- Anthony Davis Identifies Key Area Lakers Have Been Looking to Improve Upon in NBA Bubble
- Anthony Davis Sends Lakers Twitter Into Frenzy as He Screams ‘Purple Till the Day I Die’
LeBron James Officially Endorses Joe Biden in Release of Video With Barack Obama
-
- Updated: July 22, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James endorsed Joe Biden for president on Twitter on Wednesday.
👀🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/iLMvBUM0IX
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 22, 2020
James has been active in his pursuit of social justice in recent months, starting his More Than a Vote campaign, as well as advocating for justice for George Floyd in the wake of his death.
The four-time MVP also backed NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was reportedly left in his garage stall.
It’s no secret that James isn’t a fan of the United States current president, Donald Trump, either.
Back in 2017, he called Trump a “bum” for withdrawing the Golden State Warriors invitation to the White House.
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
On the court, James is focused on bringing a title back to Los Angeles.
The 16-time All-Star is once again an MVP candidate, as he is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-high 10.6 assists per game.
Recently, James stated his case as to why he deserves to win the league’s MVP this season.
The Lakers resume the 2019-20 campaign on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.