LeBron James Officially Endorses Joe Biden in Release of Video With Barack Obama

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James endorsed Joe Biden for president on Twitter on Wednesday.

James has been active in his pursuit of social justice in recent months, starting his More Than a Vote campaign, as well as advocating for justice for George Floyd in the wake of his death.

The four-time MVP also backed NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was reportedly left in his garage stall.

It’s no secret that James isn’t a fan of the United States current president, Donald Trump, either.

Back in 2017, he called Trump a “bum” for withdrawing the Golden State Warriors invitation to the White House.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

On the court, James is focused on bringing a title back to Los Angeles.

The 16-time All-Star is once again an MVP candidate, as he is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-high 10.6 assists per game.

Recently, James stated his case as to why he deserves to win the league’s MVP this season.

The Lakers resume the 2019-20 campaign on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.