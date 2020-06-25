LeBron James Explains Powerful Motivation Behind Speaking Out About Social Issues

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been extremely vocal about social issues in recent years.

In an interview with Jason Kelly of Bloomberg.com, James explained the motivation behind his passionate stances and statements.

“I speak about things that I’m knowledgeable about, that I’m educated on,” James said. “And at the end of the day, right is right, and wrong is wrong. I want the betterment of people—no matter skin color, no matter race, no matter anything.”

James, 35, has used his platform for plenty of good over the course of his career.

The three-time champion has raised awareness for dozens of issues. He uploaded numerous social media posts on the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other African-American men and women who have tragically become victims of institutional racism.

Furthermore, James has sparred with other prominent figures as well, including NFL star Drew Brees. The NBA icon faced major backlash for his strong comments towards Brees.

Yet, the veteran hasn’t stopped trying to incite change. He has actually spearheaded the formation of the More Than a Vote initiative, which seeks to advance voting in black communities.

On the court, the All-Star is looking to bring Los Angeles a championship this season. At the moment, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference

James has been a huge part of the Lakers’ success this year as he is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.