Brad Stevens has zero interest in Lakers coaching job: ‘I’m definitely not doing that’

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a new head coach after officially firing Frank Vogel earlier in the week.

They have been linked to many potential candidates, but it seems like there isn’t a favorite for the job just yet.

Surely, many coaches would love to have a chance to lead the Lakers, but it seems like there’s at least one person who knows that he isn’t going to join the Purple and Gold.

Brad Stevens was asked on @Toucherandrich if he’d have interest in coaching the Los Angeles Lakers: "I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers. Like, I'm definitely not doing that. I know that for a fact.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 14, 2022

Brad Stevens coached the Boston Celtics for eight full seasons from 2013 to 2021 before joining Boston’s front office as the team’s president of basketball operations.

During his time as the head coach of the Celtics, he compiled a 354-282 record in the regular season and 38-40 record in the playoffs.

While he’s earned a reputation of being a masterful basketball mind, he was unable to lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals as their head coach. He’s definitely hoping that they’ll be able to make it there this season. Boston is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and has looked very impressive, but it will take on the talented Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Lakers’ search for a new head coach is still going to be an exciting one. However, it seems like their handling of Vogel’s dismissal has backfired on them a little bit.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is reportedly less interested in the job because of the way the Lakers handled Vogel’s firing. One can only imagine that there are others out there who feel the same way.