Video: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, J.R. Smith, Quinn Cook Seen Putting in Work After Loss to Pacers

- Updated: August 9, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but it looks like they’re trying to do something to stop the bleeding.
Following their 116-111 loss on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, J.R. Smith and Quinn Cook were back on the court putting in work.
L.A.’s current skid, losing three in a row and four of its last five games, is almost entirely to blame on its offensive ineptness.
It has failed to reach the century mark in three of the six games in the bubble and has shot less than 35 percent from 3-point range in all six contests.
At times on Saturday, the Lakers started to look like the Lakers again. In short spurts, they strung together defensive stops, got out in transition and hit from downtown.
Cook, in particular, was hot, as he connected on five of his nine 3-point attempts and scored 21 points.
After looking underwhelming in the past five games, James returned to form with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven dimes.
Davis, however, continued his anemic play, getting up only 14 shot attempts and scoring a scant eight points. He will need to regain his mojo for the Lakers to have any hopes of winning their 17th NBA championship sometime this October.