   LeBron James Confidently Unveils His Case to Win MVP Award - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / LeBron James Confidently Unveils His Case to Win MVP Award

LeBron James Confidently Unveils His Case to Win MVP Award

LeBron James Lakers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the frontrunners for the 2020 MVP award.

On Monday, James relayed that his case should include how he lifted the Lakers from a team perspective.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last year by a wide margin. Now, the Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference.

James, 35, is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. In addition to James averaging a career-high in assists, he is leading the entire league in that category.

Yet, James has a formidable competitor in Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the NBA’s reigning MVP.

The international standout is putting up 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest this season. The Bucks are the best team in the association.

However, James’ Lakers defeated the Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers the weekend before the NBA suspended the season.

While James would love to add to his MVP collection, he is focused on bringing home a championship. The four-time MVP arguably needs more rings to be considered the greatest player of all time.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.