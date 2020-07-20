- LeBron James: ‘A Day Doesn’t Go By Where I Don’t Think About [Kobe Bryant]’
LeBron James Confidently Unveils His Case to Win MVP Award
- Updated: July 20, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the frontrunners for the 2020 MVP award.
On Monday, James relayed that his case should include how he lifted the Lakers from a team perspective.
LeBron on if voting for awards being frozen bugged him since he was making a push: “No, because things happen that you can’t control. As far as the MVP race, I think I showed what I was capable of doing not only individually but from a team perspective.”
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 20, 2020
LeBron added that the Lakers were in first in the West at the time of the suspended season, and that he had heard criticism previously that he was in first in the East, but that didn’t compare to the West. Another thing he checks off.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 20, 2020
The Lakers missed the playoffs last year by a wide margin. Now, the Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference.
James, 35, is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. In addition to James averaging a career-high in assists, he is leading the entire league in that category.
Yet, James has a formidable competitor in Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the NBA’s reigning MVP.
The international standout is putting up 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest this season. The Bucks are the best team in the association.
However, James’ Lakers defeated the Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers the weekend before the NBA suspended the season.
While James would love to add to his MVP collection, he is focused on bringing home a championship. The four-time MVP arguably needs more rings to be considered the greatest player of all time.
The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.