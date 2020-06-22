Lakers News: LeBron James Passionately Supports NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace After ‘Heinous Act’

On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in star driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace was unsurprisingly displeased with the news. However, he took the high road by declaring that he would not let the disgusting act tear him down.

Numerous sports stars rallied behind Wallace in the aftermath of the awful announcement. Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James delivered a passionate message of support and strength.

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

James, 35, has been one of the most vocal athletes in the world in regards to social justice.

As a matter of fact, James has called out prominent sports stars, encouraged countrywide protests and called for people to perform their civic duty.

He even clowned former driver Ray Ciccarelli for quitting due to NASCAR’s decision to ban confederate flags.

However, James’ fight for change hasn’t just been online. The three-time NBA champion played a strong role in launching More Than a Vote, which aims to propel voting in black communities.

On the court, James is looking to help the Lakers win a championship when the 2019-20 season resumes in late July.

The forward is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest this season. The Lakers currently hold the best record in the Western Conference.