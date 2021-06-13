LeBron James’ NSFW reaction to Kyrie Irving’s gruesome injury in Game 4 vs. Bucks

During Game 4 of the second round between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, guard Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter.

Kyrie Irving goes down hard with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/Itu2E7xIem — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 13, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the awful injury with an explosive message.

It didn’t take long for the Nets to announce that Irving would miss the rest of Game 4 due to the ankle injury.

Irving, 29, put up 11 points, five boards and two assists in the 17 minutes he played. The All-Star put up at least 22 points in the first three games of the second round.

The shorthanded Nets are also without the services of former MVP James Harden, who got injured during Game 1 against the Bucks. James, who dealt with his own share of injuries this year, was saddened Harden got banged up.

Certainly, it feels like the four-time MVP has been keeping a close eye on the Nets. He recently gushed over two-time champion Kevin Durant’s handles in an earlier playoff contest.

The 36-year-old James won a championship with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The pair turned around a 3-1 deficit to knock out the historic Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.