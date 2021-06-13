- LeBron James’ NSFW reaction to Kyrie Irving’s gruesome injury in Game 4 vs. Bucks
- Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis will take the torch from LeBron James next season
- Video: Lonzo Ball shares best advice he ever got which came from LeBron James in the locker room
- Video: LeBron James, Drake and J.R. Smith erupt during Bronny’s high school game
- Rob Pelinka indicates Lakers have been ’empowered’ to build ‘championship-caliber team’ this offseason
- Report: Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker both drawing interest from Eastern Conference team
- Taking an in-depth look at the Lakers’ free agents: Who should they aim to re-sign and let go?
- Report: Lakers expected to look at T.J. McConnell in free agency
- Report: Lakers expected to try to trade Kyle Kuzma to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with ‘better’ talent
- LeBron James emphatically shouts out Bronny for landing on Sports Illustrated cover with FaZe Clan
LeBron James’ NSFW reaction to Kyrie Irving’s gruesome injury in Game 4 vs. Bucks
-
- Updated: June 13, 2021
During Game 4 of the second round between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, guard Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter.
Kyrie Irving goes down hard with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/Itu2E7xIem
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 13, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the awful injury with an explosive message.
🙏🏾 @KyrieIrving!!!! FUCK 🤦🏾♂️
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 13, 2021
It didn’t take long for the Nets to announce that Irving would miss the rest of Game 4 due to the ankle injury.
Irving, 29, put up 11 points, five boards and two assists in the 17 minutes he played. The All-Star put up at least 22 points in the first three games of the second round.
The shorthanded Nets are also without the services of former MVP James Harden, who got injured during Game 1 against the Bucks. James, who dealt with his own share of injuries this year, was saddened Harden got banged up.
Certainly, it feels like the four-time MVP has been keeping a close eye on the Nets. He recently gushed over two-time champion Kevin Durant’s handles in an earlier playoff contest.
The 36-year-old James won a championship with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The pair turned around a 3-1 deficit to knock out the historic Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.