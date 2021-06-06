LeBron James’ 2-emoji reaction to troubling James Harden injury with Nets

Early in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, James Harden suffered a hamstring injury and had to exit.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent Harden some good vibes on social media.

James certainly knows how it feels to be hampered by an injury during the playoffs. He suffered a severe high ankle sprain in late March, and although he returned just prior to the start of the playoffs, he wasn’t 100 percent the rest of the way.

With fellow superstar Anthony Davis out due to a groin strain, L.A. blew a 2-1 series lead over the Phoenix Suns and got knocked out in six games.

Even without Harden, who has been mentioned as an MVP candidate, the Nets outpaced the Bucks, 115-107, as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin led the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but he ultimately didn’t get enough help.

With the Lakers out of the postseason, the Nets are the favorites to win this year’s NBA championship in the minds of many observers.