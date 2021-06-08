- LeBron James gushes over Kevin Durant after he snatches Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankles
- Updated: June 7, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to go up 2-0 over the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, and they’re putting on a show.
Even though his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the playoffs last week, LeBron James is enjoying Kevin Durant’s exploits.
That combo was nasty @KDTrey5!! My GOODNESS!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 8, 2021
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 8, 2021
Durant had 29 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday, to go along with Kyrie Irving’s 25 points and eight assists.
Even without James Harden, who had to leave the game early with a hamstring injury, the Nets cruised past the Bucks, 115-107.
In the first quarter of Game 2, Durant again led the way with a big performance as Brooklyn opened up a big lead over the Bucks.
With James and the Lakers out of the postseason, many consider the Nets to be the favorites to capture this year’s NBA championship.
