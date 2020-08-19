LeBron James Issues Latest Complaint About NBA Bubble on Heels of Game 1 Defeat

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hasn’t been thrilled about life in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

James previously compared going to the NBA’s bubble to going to prison. Now, it seems as though the four-time MVP has completely run out of things to do other than play basketball.

LeBron on what he did for the week between the Lakers' last seeding game and last night: "What I did was absolutely nothing. There's nothing to do here besides play basketball." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 19, 2020

While the Lakers are focused on winning an NBA title, James clearly wishes there was something to take his mind off the game from time to time.

The 16-time All-Star will have his hands full this postseason, especially after the Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 100-93 on Tuesday night.

James was solid in the loss, recording a triple-double. He finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists, but it was not enough to propel Los Angeles to a victory.

James recently stated that this year’s playoff run will be the toughest of his career.

Despite the fact that the Lakers entered the playoffs with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Portland is already looking like a tough opponent.

James and the Lakers will look to avoid falling in a 0-2 hole in the series in Game 2 on Thursday.