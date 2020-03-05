- Giannis Antetokounmpo Gushes Over LeBron James, Calls Him Top-3 Player in World
Giannis Antetokounmpo Gushes Over LeBron James, Calls Him Top-3 Player in World
- Updated: March 5, 2020
The respect between reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is strong.
Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks phenom shared how James’ durability and consistency at age 35 inspire him.
Giannis on being inspired by Bron: "A lot of times we think that ‘Ok, we’re going to retire at 35, but seeing a guy at 35, being still top-3 best player in the world, that makes us want to be there.”
(via @E_Woodyard)pic.twitter.com/bdEXBczGBn
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2020
Both superstars are considered the best players in the NBA today.
Antetokounmpo, 25, is having another fantastic campaign this year. He is averaging 29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season.
Furthermore, Antetokounmpo’s stellar play has the Bucks with the top record in the entire league.
James, on the other hand, is putting up 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest this season.
The three-time champion is leading the association in assists for the first time in his career, an impressive mark for the 17-year general. As a result of his production and leadership, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.
Although Antetokounmpo is starting to take over the league, James is still the face of the NBA right now.
The journeyman has captivated numerous players and teams with his consistent domination over the years. James has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
The Lakers and Bucks face each other on Friday night.