Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has grown as a leader in a myriad of ways over the course of the season.

As a matter of fact, Davis has not been afraid to call out four-time MVP LeBron James.

“Teammates were taken aback at first to hear Davis pointing out LeBron’s mistakes in practices, urging him to get it right next time,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported.

Davis, 27, is in his first season in Los Angeles. The Lakers acquired the superstar from the New Orleans Pelicans for a bevy of young players and draft compensation last summer.

So far, the results have been magnificent.

The big man averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the regular season. However, he has taken his game to an even higher level in the postseason.

Over the course of the 2020 playoffs, Davis is putting up 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest. The Lakers hold a 14-3 record in the postseason.

Furthermore, Davis has stepped up as a lead voice on the Lakers. The defensive stalwart hasn’t been scared to be critical of James, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

“There were a couple of instances when they had a little back and forth,” Vogel said. “‘That’s on you. Don’t try to deflect. That’s your rotation.’ And LeBron would accept it.”

The veteran has helped the Lakers jump to a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The Lakers play the Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.