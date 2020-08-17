Lakers Superstar LeBron James Says Upcoming Playoff Run Will Be ‘Toughest’ of His Career

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James believes that the upcoming NBA playoffs will be the toughest of his career.

LeBron James on the #Lakers championship run:"It's probably going to be the toughest run. I've been locked in for the last few days once I knew Portland was our opponent." — Laurantine (@LoJoMedia) August 17, 2020

That is saying something, considering that James matched up with the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2016. He also had to face Golden State when it added superstar Kevin Durant in back-to-back NBA Finals.

However, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers won’t be a slouch of a first-round opponent for James and the Lakers, and he knows it.

The 16-time All-Star knows that the Lakers will have to be on the top of their game if they want to beat the red-hot Blazers.

Lillard paid James a huge compliment, calling him the “best player in the world” ahead of the series.

James has been fantastic this season, averaging 25.3 points, a league-high 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Lakers won just three games since the NBA restarted its season in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Still, Los Angeles locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers and Blazers will open their series on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. EST.