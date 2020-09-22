Even with the rise of the Los Angeles Clippers the last several seasons, Southern California is still all about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even one of the Clippers’ most famous fans, “Clipper Darrell” is now wearing Laker Purple and Gold, courtesy of losing a bet.

Coming into this season, both L.A. teams were considered the favorites to face off in the Western Conference Finals.

The Clippers had the edge in the minds of plenty of people because of their strong bench and abundance of long wing defenders.

However, they blew a 3-1 series lead in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.

Not only did the Clippers lose the series, they blew double digit leads in each of the last three games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers now have a 2-0 lead in the conference finals over the Denver Nuggets, thanks in part to a classic game-winning shot in Game 2 by Anthony Davis.

Historically, at this point of the playoffs, even the most casual fans get swept up in Lakers fever.

Sometimes it even includes fans of other teams who reside in the Southland.