Report: Lakers interested in trading for Jeremy Lamb

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of the teams that are considering trading for veteran shooting guard Jeremy Lamb.

The Lakers are among the teams interested in Jeremy Lamb, per @ThisIsJMichael pic.twitter.com/qx6FoIwyod — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 23, 2021

The 29-year-old Lamb has played the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, and during his nine-year career he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Lamb’s short tenure with the Pacers has been marked by a devastating ACL injury that he suffered in February 2020. The issue was severe enough that he was limited to just 36 games this past season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Over much of Lamb’s career, he’s come off the bench, a status he’d presumably continue to maintain if he ends up being acquired by the Lakers.

Lamb has one more year left on the three-year deal he signed with the Pacers in 2019 and is scheduled to make $10.5 million for the upcoming campaign.

Exactly who or what the Lakers would give up to acquire Lamb is unknown, but the fact that they have competition in acquiring his services likely means that they may not end up offering enough.