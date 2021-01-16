Last season, 3-point shooting was not a strength of the Los Angeles Lakers, even as they waltzed their way to the NBA championship.

This season, however, their marksmanship from deep has improved.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis ranked the best shooters on the team.

Anthony Davis’ rankings for best shooters on the Lakers: 1. KCP 2. Wes Matthews 3. LeBron 4. Gasol 5. AD — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 16, 2021

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is certainly deserving of the top spot on Davis’ list, as he was shooting a sterling 53.1 percent from downtown coming into Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wesley Matthews and Marc Gasol, at times, have also kept defenses honest by hitting from downtown.

LeBron James’ 3-point shooting has been up and down throughout his career, but so far this season he’s been very accurate from deep.

Davis himself has become a great 3-point shooter of late. Until recent months, he was occasionally a threat from beyond the arc, but he had never consistently shot a high percentage from downtown.

The University of Kentucky product was hitting 39.4 percent of his 3-ball attempts coming into Friday, and it has taken his already impressive game to another level.

Also of note is fourth-year forward Kyle Kuzma. He has gotten plenty of criticism for his inconsistent outside shooting, but so far this season, his 3-point accuracy has dramatically improved.