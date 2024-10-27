Lakers News

LeBron James reveals the secret behind his massive performance vs. the Kings

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

LeBron James had a vintage performance on Saturday to help the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Sacramento Kings 131-127 and win their third straight game to start the season. He credited three things he did to maintain his health — sleep, hydration and nutrition — for his outstanding outing.

James scored 32 points and also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists as Los Angeles came back after trailing to start the fourth quarter to beat the Kings. The performance was the best of the season so far for James after he was solid but not particularly dominant in L.A.’s previous two games.

He played just about as well as any man could in that fourth quarter, as he hung 16 points, six assists and five rebounds while making every shot he attempted from the field and from deep. He was a major reason L.A. scored 21 unanswered points to swing the contest in its favor.

At age 39, James remains one of the best basketball players in the world, and no NBA player has ever played at this type of level at his age. He averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season, and when one considers how dedicated he is to his health and fitness, it may not be too surprising given the otherworldly athleticism and strength the universe gifted him with.

Getting seven to nine hours of sleep a night, having proper nutrition and staying hydrated helps people age gracefully, and aging gracefully is exactly what the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has been doing.

With a 3-0 record, the Lakers already look like a different team under new head coach J.J. Redick than they did last season under Darvin Ham, his predecessor. They’re playing more unselfishly on offense, and Redick has made sure the team has been adequately prepared not only to play but also to win.

They will start a five-game road trip on Monday against the Phoenix Suns, a team they downed on Saturday, 123-116, after falling behind by as many as 22 points. Los Angeles may need to keep seeing some youthful energy and play from James to improve its record to 4-0.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Bronny James
Lakers unveil latest plan for Bronny James
Lakers News
LeBron James and Bronny James
LeBron stresses importance of doing his ‘job’ alongside Bronny on opening night: ‘We weren’t trying to make it about us’
Lakers News
Anthony Edwards and Rui Hachimura
Anthony Edwards apparently hates playing the Lakers the most
Lakers News
Bronny James and LeBron
Bronny James says he’s decided what he’ll call his dad on the court
Lakers News
Lost your password?