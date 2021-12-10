LeBron James offers scary insight into burgeoning chemistry with Russell Westbrook

LeBron James commented on his blossoming relationship with Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook this season.

“It’s all about progressing and understanding the playmaker that you’re playing with. Understanding his court vision, his awareness,” James said. “So, just running a lane with Russ. He’s usually out in front of the pack because of his pace, his intensity; but when you run with him, you get rewarded.”

James and Westbrook have played together in 13 games this season for the Lakers. Los Angeles is 8-5 with both players on the court. The Lakers currently have the fourth-highest scoring offense in the league at 111.9 points per game.

The two have had limited time to build chemistry together so far this season with James missing 12 games already this season. After missing eight games in a row, James has appeared in seven of the past nine games for Los Angeles.

Westbrook has played every game this season as a Laker. In his first season in Los Angeles, Westbrook is posting 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. James is putting up 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Lakers so far this year.

The Lakers are 13-12 this season after a 117-102 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Five of the next six games for the Lakers will be on the road with Los Angeles facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.