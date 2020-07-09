- LeBron James Expresses Deep Sadness, Says Going to NBA Bubble Like Going to Prison
LeBron James Expresses Deep Sadness, Says Going to NBA Bubble Like Going to Prison
- Updated: July 9, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are in route to Orlando, Fla. for the resumption of the 2019-20 season.
However, four-time MVP LeBron James wasn’t thrilled to leave.
Just left the crib to head to the bubble. Shit felt like I’m headed to do a bid man! Fr. Hated to leave the #JamesGang👑.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2020
James, 35, is on mission to win his fourth title.
The superstar joined the Lakers two years ago. However, his first year in the purple and gold wasn’t pretty as he suffered injuries and multiple losses.
This season has been a different story, though. After the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis last summer, the team went to another level in success.
Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, while James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.
On top of that, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.
The Lakers’ 2019-20 campaign resumes on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.