Soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic made waves earlier this week after he crushed Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James for speaking up about politics.

Following the Lakers’ 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, James denounced Ibrahimovic for being a hypocrite.

LeBron called out Zlatan for being a hypocrite: "He was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden … because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch." https://t.co/KSlFDtRoeH — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 27, 2021

James, 36, had no problem breaking his silence and going full force at the prolific striker.

Of course, James has a penchant for calling out figures who are hypocritical. The veteran destroyed bashed former President Donald Trump several times over the course of the last few years.

Furthermore, James has been vocal about police brutality, racism and numerous other injustices. He recently thanked Black voters and politicians for their efforts in the recent presidential election.

While Ibrahimovic doesn’t like it when James engages in political matters off the court, he blasted racism that affected him in Sweden as James alluded to on Friday.

Numerous basketball stars came to James’ rescue and defended his public actions in the aftermath of Ibrahimovic’s comments.