Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic caused quite the stir when he criticized Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for using his platform to talk about politics.

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin commented on Ibrahimovic’s denunciation of James on his Instagram page.

James, 36, is one of the most vocal athletes in the world.

The four-time MVP used his platform to bash former President Donald Trump several times. In addition, James has used his voice to raise awareness on police brutality, racism and much more.

As a matter of fact, James’ penchant for commenting on social issues has elevated his status in the sports world.

Richard Jefferson, who won a championship with James in 2016, recently emphasized how the veteran’s ability to talk about tough topics mirrors that of some other great athletes.

As for Lin, he also is a huge proponent of athletes using their space to discuss non-sports issues. The 2019 champion recently discussed how racists players have disturbingly called him “coronavirus” on the basketball floor.

The Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.