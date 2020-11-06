- LeBron James issues powerful message of gratitude to Black voters and political leaders
LeBron James issues powerful message of gratitude to Black voters and political leaders
- Updated: November 6, 2020
LeBron James is clearly keeping track of what is going on with the 2020 presidential election.
On Friday morning, former vice president Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris took leads in decisive states across the country.
As the votes continued to roll in, the Los Angeles Lakers star took to social media to express deep gratitude for Black political leaders and voters for their role in the presumed Biden victory.
Some of the political leaders he thanked included Michelle Obama, Stacey Abrams and more.
There is no @morethanavote without @staceyabrams @MichelleObama @Sifill_LDF @KristenClarkeJD YALL DID YO DAMN THING 🗳🙌🏿 #ThankYouBlackWomen✊🏾👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020
James’ “More Than a Vote” initiative could end up having a major impact on the results of the election. After all, it is believed that the Black vote had a huge impact in flipping states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
With James sure to only get more involved in politics going forward, it will be fascinating to see what the Lakers superstar does next to try to encourage positive change.