It’s starting to look like President Donald Trump’s days in the White House are numbered, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be happier about it.

Former vice president Joe Biden took leads in decisive states on Friday morning and James quickly took to social media to celebrate.

James has been a strong critic of Trump throughout the polarizing politician’s time as president.

Though James has gone a lot further than many other celebrity athletes when it comes to actually encouraging change. James created an initiative to fight voter suppression among Black Americans.

More recently, he made it abundantly clear who he was going to vote for when he officially endorsed Biden and Kamala Harris.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump responds to James’ jab. However, it seems that Trump has much bigger things to worry about at the moment.