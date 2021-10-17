Television host Laura Ingraham gained infamy back in 2018 after telling Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James that he should stay away from talking about politics and just “shut up and dribble.”

This time, however, it seems that Ingraham is siding with James when it comes to the issue of COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Laura Ingraham, who famously told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble”, now touts his vaccine comments on her show. pic.twitter.com/MkNSObmTML — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 15, 2021

“Pro sports players are refusing to denounce fellow players who choose not to get vaxxed,” Ingraham said before showing a clip of James at a press conference explaining his stance on vaccine mandates. “A few players are simply saying, ‘No.'”

Ingraham’s comments come a few weeks after James stated that while he and his family did receive the shot, he believes that it is up to the other players whether they should get vaccinated or not.

This declaration led to several personalities rebuking James, including a rival, a retired NBA great and a few television hosts.

The NBA is surely looking to have every player vaccinated by the start of the 2021-22 season to make sure that the games can proceed safely. But it has been met with resistance by some.

The season is about to begin in just a few days. Los Angeles will play the Golden State Warriors in the season opener on Oct. 19.